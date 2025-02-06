Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 1.5 %

DXCM stock opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

