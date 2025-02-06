Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
