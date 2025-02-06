Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $680.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $621.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.58 and a twelve month high of $698.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.85, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.15.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at $91,691,508.72. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

