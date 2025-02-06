Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

