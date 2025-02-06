Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.3 %

BBVA stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

