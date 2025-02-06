Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.