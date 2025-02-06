Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Price

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

