Barclays Lowers NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $46.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

NYSE:NNN opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $42,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,817.56. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in NNN REIT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

