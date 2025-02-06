Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 516482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCS

Barclays Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Barclays

The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.