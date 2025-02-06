Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $11.25. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 189,190 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $335.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,576 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 77,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

