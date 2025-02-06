BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases Earnings Results

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Zacks reports. BCE had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 0.76%. BCE updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.890-2.000 EPS.

BCE stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,477,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Edward Jones downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

