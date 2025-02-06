Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $172.54 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average of $196.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

