Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,154,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,407,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 46.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 27.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 460,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 64,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

