Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.