Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $69.42.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

