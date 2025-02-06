Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 40,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $171.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $479.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

