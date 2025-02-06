Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $788,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,634,000 after buying an additional 250,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,645,000 after purchasing an additional 373,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,128,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,749,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

