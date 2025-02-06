Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.