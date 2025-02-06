Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 1,630 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

