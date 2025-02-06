Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 66,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 264,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $66.61.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

