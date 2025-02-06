Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.