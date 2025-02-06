Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,901 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $172.54 and a 52-week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

