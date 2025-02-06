Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

LMT opened at $449.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

