Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – February 05th

Tesla, Enphase Energy, Baidu, Vale, and Lucid Group are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly-traded companies that are involved in the production, development, or supply chain of electric vehicles or related components. These stocks are tied to the growth and potential of the electric vehicle industry and can provide investors with exposure to the increasing demand for sustainable transportation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $10.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.62. 31,352,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,521,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.73. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. 2,703,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,494,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,155,816. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,052,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,402,172. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Featured Stories