Best Growth Stocks To Watch Now – February 04th

Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are a type of stock in a company that is expected to grow at a rate faster than the overall market, typically with high potential for increasing revenues and earnings. Investors are attracted to growth stocks because of the possibility of significant capital appreciation, though they often come with a higher degree of risk due to uncertainty about future performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.15. 2,784,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,058. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.80.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,007.23. 419,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,026.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $965.17. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $372.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

