Best Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – February 03rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Vistra, Micron Technology, and Vertiv are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to stocks of companies that are primarily involved in the manufacturing, production, and distribution of goods and services related to heavy industry, machinery, construction, and infrastructure. These stocks are usually sensitive to economic cycles and trends in industrial activity and are often used as a barometer of the overall health and performance of the industrial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $25.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,298,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,863,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.70.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,680,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,011,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.20. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.17. 6,611,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,454,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.97.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.90. 9,507,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,708,543. The company has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $5.21 on Monday, hitting $111.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,563,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

