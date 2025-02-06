Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $17.71. Bilibili shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 1,362,689 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Bilibili Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

