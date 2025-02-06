BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $840.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.40. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 90.57% and a negative return on equity of 163.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioLineRx stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.17% of BioLineRx worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

