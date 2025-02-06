BitTorrent-New Trading Down 14.8% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $862.16 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000402 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

