Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $225.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.95 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

