Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 837,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 213,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

