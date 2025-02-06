Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 12,184 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,153,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,237,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

