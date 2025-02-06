Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,011.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $909.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $784.44. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,011.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 9,975 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.00, for a total value of $9,984,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,950. The trade was a 43.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,585 shares of company stock valued at $277,777,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

