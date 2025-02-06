Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $11.54 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 2.03% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:FOCT opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $581.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

