Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,955 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 719,741 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,906,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after buying an additional 616,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17,864.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 601,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after buying an additional 598,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.36 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

