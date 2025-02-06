Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $493.07 and a 12-month high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.