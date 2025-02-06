Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 7,084,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,832. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OWL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.