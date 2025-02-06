Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $123.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $216,257.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,580.70. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,696 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $121.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

