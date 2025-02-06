BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 9,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 47,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

BluMetric Environmental Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

