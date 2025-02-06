BMO Capital Markets Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $60.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRTO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Criteo from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

CRTO opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $115,838.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,190.75. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $116,438.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,960.24. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,541 shares of company stock worth $860,406 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

