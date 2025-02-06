BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, Zacks reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. BorgWarner updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.050-4.400 EPS.

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.2 %

BWA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

