Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 70 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,179,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,417,000 after acquiring an additional 577,916 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $600.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.15. The company has a market cap of $523.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $493.07 and a one year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

