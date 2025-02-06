Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 12,712 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 480,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 287,677 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 83,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

BATS IEFA opened at $74.33 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

