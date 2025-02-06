Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 156 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

COP opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.