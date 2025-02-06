Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial comprises approximately 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

