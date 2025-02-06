Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $555.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $549.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $450.99 and a 52 week high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

