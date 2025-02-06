Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $113,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

