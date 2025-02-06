Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.29 and traded as high as C$14.30. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$14.15, with a volume of 7,143 shares traded.
Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Bridgemarq Real Estate Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is 118.42%.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.
