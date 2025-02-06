Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,616 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

