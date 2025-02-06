British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 27272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.